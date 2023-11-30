HamberMenu
International cotton meeting from Dec. 2-5

November 30, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Ministry of Textiles will host the plenary meeting of the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) in Mumbai from December 2 to 5. The meeting is organised by the Office of Textile Commissioner in association with the Cotton Corporation of India, the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry, and the Cotton Association of India. 

Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal will inaugurate the event in which more than 400 delegates from 35 countries will take part. The theme for the meeting is ‘Cotton Value Chain: Local Innovations for Global prosperity’.

