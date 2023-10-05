InterGlobe Hotels opens ibis Styles Goa Vagator in North Goa

October 05, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - MUMBAI

InterGlobe Hotels in partnership with Accor has announced the opening of its newest hotel in Goa--the ibis Styles Goa Vagator which is the 23rd hotel under the ibis brand in India.

Located in North Goa, the 142-room hotel offers a vibrant design, the company said.

JB Singh, President and CEO, InterGlobe Hotels, said, “This world-class hotel features the latest amenities, thoughtfully-designed rooms, and contemporary public spaces, all built to the highest standards.”

“Like all our properties across the country, ibis Styles Goa Vagator is meticulously crafted to cater to the lifestyle preferences and aspirations of modern travellers, with a special focus on providing a top-notch design experience to the younger generation,” he said.

Puneet Dhawan, Senior Vice President of Operations - Accor India & South Asia, said, “This newest addition to the ibis family marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional hospitality.”

“Anticipating a substantial influx of both domestic and international tourists this season, the hotel promises a distinctive and immersive experience tailored for business and leisure travelers alike. With a focus on creating a welcoming environment for families, the property boasts bold design elements and an inclusive atmosphere,” he added.

