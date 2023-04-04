InterGlobe Hotels eyes total room inventory of 6,000 by FY25

April 04, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

InterGlobe Hotels, the joint venture between InterGlobe Enterprises and Accor Asia Pacific, along with its other SPVs, is eyeing close to 6,000 operating rooms from 30 hotels in India in the next two years, its president & CEO JB Singh said.

Currently, the group has 27 operational hotels with an inventory of about 5,400 rooms across 14 cities under 4 brands - Pullman, Novotel, ibis Styles, and ibis. Three under-construction hotels in Goa, Bengaluru, and Mumbai will be completed within the next two years, he said adding the company will continue to build hotels in key markets.

“India is a very underpenetrated market in terms of branded hotel room supply, and we want to play a leading role in building the hospitality infrastructure in the country, Mr Singh said.

“While we remain committed to accelerating our growth pipeline, the industry needs support from the government in the form of efficient policies and structural reforms that remove inconsistencies and redundancies in the development norms and lead to fast-paced infrastructure development in the country,” he added.

Recently, the company announced the opening of their new hotel – ibis Thane which is a 50-minute drive from Terminal 2 of Mumbai International Airport.

The 22nd ibis hotel in India has 186 rooms across 8 floors and would cater to business and leisure class travellers.

“We are committed to creating quality experiences for customers across all our properties, and with every new hotel, we prioritise prime location, state-of-the-art amenities, well-appointed rooms, lifestyle-inspired public spaces, and the highest standard of build quality,” said Mr. Singh.

“ibis Thane has been meticulously curated by our designers and InterGlobe Hotels is committed to providing guests something different and unique, and we will continue to push the boundaries of design by incorporating the best global experiences to appeal to today’s design-savvy, discerning youth,” he added.