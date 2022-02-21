InterGlobe Aviation shares fall 2% after Rakesh Gangwal’s resignation

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. declined nearly 2% on Monday after its co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal resigned from the company’s board.

On BSE, the shares ended at ₹2,080, lower by 1.9% over the previous close. On NSE, the scrip closed at ₹2,079, a loss of 1.78%.

IndiGo's co-promoter Rakesh Gangwal on Friday resigned from the board of directors of parent company InterGlobe Aviation.

He further stated that he will gradually reduce his equity stake in the airline over the next five years. Mr. Gangwal and his related entities own about 37% stake in this company. Rahul Bhatia and his related entities own about 38% in InterGlobe Aviation.