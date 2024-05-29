Intellect Design unveils two AI-powered platforms iCPX, iAPX

Intellect Design Arena Ltd., a multi-product FinTech company for banks and insurance companies. has announced the introduction of two AI-powered platforms namely iCPX (Corporate Procurement eXchange) and iAPX (Accounts Payable eXchange) using eMACH.ai, the largest open finance platform.

The company said it would drive these products globally through its newly created business Intellect Digital Technology for Commerce (iDTC).

Debanjan Kumar, CEO of iDTC said, “iCPX and iAPX will spearhead a transformative shift in corporate procurement efficiency and financial processes with our groundbreaking technologies composed of eMACH.ai.”

“Our steadfast commitment lies in seamlessly integrating cutting-edge AI technologies and empowering businesses globally to achieve unparalleled levels of productivity, cost-effectiveness, and strategic agility. Intellect targets $30-35 million business with iAPX and iCPX by 2027,” he added.

