Business

Intel to invest ₹1,895 crore in Jio Platforms

Intel Capital, the investment arm of Intel, has agreed to invest ₹1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 lakh crore, said Reliance Industries Ltd., the parent of Jio Platforms.

Intel Capital joins the list of marquee firms that have invested in Jio Platforms, taking the total investment to ₹1,17,588.45 crore.

Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries, said, “Intel Capital has an outstanding record of being a valuable partner for leading technology companies globally.”

Wendell Brooks, Intel Capital President, said, “Jio Platforms’ focus on applying its impressive engineering capabilities to bring the power of low-cost digital services to India aligns with Intel’s purpose of delivering breakthrough technology that enriches lives.”

“Through this investment, we are excited to help fuel digital transformation in India, where Intel maintains an important presence,”

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 3, 2020 10:47:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/intel-to-invest-1895-crore-in-jio-platforms/article31983933.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY