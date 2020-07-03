Intel to invest ₹1,895 crore in Jio Platforms

Intel Capital, the investment arm of Intel, has agreed to invest ₹1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of ₹4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of ₹5.16 lakh crore, said Reliance Industries Ltd., the parent of Jio Platforms.
Intel Capital joins the list of marquee firms that have invested in Jio Platforms, taking the total investment to ₹1,17,588.45 crore.
Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries, said, “Intel Capital has an outstanding record of being a valuable partner for leading technology companies globally.”
Wendell Brooks, Intel Capital President, said, “Jio Platforms’ focus on applying its impressive engineering capabilities to bring the power of low-cost digital services to India aligns with Intel’s purpose of delivering breakthrough technology that enriches lives.”
“Through this investment, we are excited to help fuel digital transformation in India, where Intel maintains an important presence,”
