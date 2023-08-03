Integrow to invest ₹225 crore in Pranami Group’s realty projects 

August 03, 2023 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - MUMBAI

Integrow Partners, a real estate investment platform said it would invest ₹225 crore in various residential and commercial projects of real estate developer Pranami Group.

The money will be invested in multiple projects through several fund schemes.

“These include Pranami Group’s recently-acquired developments in Mumbai suburbs of Andheri and Ghatkopar. Integrow’s tech-driven approach to real estate investment will ensure transparency and active asset management, empowering investors to partake in landmark projects and reap sustainable alpha benefits,” the companies said in a joint statement.

Pranami Group said it has a portfolio of over 5 million square feet, including ‘Mall of Ranchi’.