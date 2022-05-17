Integrated digital tech to make products that consume lesser fuel, require low maintenance: JCB India’s Shetty

Company unveils industry-first fully electric excavator – JCB 19C-1E – at Excon

Bengaluru

JCB India, a manufacturer of earthmoving and construction equipment, said it integrated digital technology and focussed on making products that require lesser fuel and lower maintenance.

Speaking at the Excon trade fair here on Tuesday, JCB India’s CEO and MD Deepak Shetty said, “With operating costs becoming more critical than ever, our products are designed to consume lesser fuel and have lower maintenance costs, thereby improving the profitability for our customers.” For this, the company had also integrated digital technology such as Telematics and Parts App into its products and services, he added.

JCB India said it introduced the industry’s first fully Electric Excavator, the JCB 19C-1E at Excon. The company also unveiled a series of products, including a 22-tonne hydraulic excavator on the NXT Platform that had been specially designed for Indian applications, in addition to a 4-tonne telescopic hander, an articulated boom lift AJ48 D, and two new mini excavators – 35Z HD and 37C HD – for smart infrastructure .

JCB machines had been supporting building of infrastructure across applications such as schools, hospitals and airports in the country for over four decades, Mr. Shetty added.