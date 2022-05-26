INT. to hire 2,500 techies in 3 years

Bengaluru

Indus Net Technologies (INT.), a technology partner for global brands, said it would hire 2,500 experts across its technology, analytics and marketing verticals.

“To scale up deliveries and add new clients, we are recalibrating our energies on creating the best leadership pool in the technology, analytics, marketing, consulting, sales and people domains as part of our 3-year expansion blueprint, with a 3X growth at the heart of the agenda,” said Abhishek Rungta, Founder and CEO, INT.

The company would also invest over ₹ 100 crore in the next three years to grow its topline by 3X, it said in a statement.