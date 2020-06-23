Insurers can offer short-term COVID-19 health cover: IRDAI

Short-term health insurance cover specifically for COVID-19 may soon be available, with the insurance regulator on Tuesday issuing guidelines permitting insurers to offer such policies.

All life, general and health insurers are allowed to offer COVID-19 specific short-term health insurance policies. Such policies will be for a minimum term of three months and a maximum term of 11 months, according to the IRDAI guidelines.

IRDAI general manager (Health) D.V.S. Ramesh said short-term health insurance policies providing coverage specific to COVID-19 disease is the need of the hour. The objective is to make available insurance to various sections of people during the pandemic. The guidelines, which will remain valid for issue of the policies till March 31, 2021, unless extended further, permit issue of short-term policies both as individual or group products. No separate add-ons will be permitted. Optional covers that enhance the health insurance coverage are allowed to be offered for the same policy duration.

Advising insurers to devise inclusive short-term health insurance products, IRDAI said where waiting period is a part of the product, it should not be more than 15 days. In other words, a claim can be made after 15 days of the policy issue date.

While general and health Insurers are permitted to offer both indemnity-based and benefit-based short-term health insurance policies, life insurers can offer only benefit-based short-term health insurance policies. Lifelong renewability, migration and portability are not applicable to the policies offered by general and health insurers.

The guidelines follow IRDAI’s communication in March asking insurers to design products covering costs of treatment for COVID-19.

Heath Business Head of Policybazaar.com Amit Chhabra said insurers had been advised to ensure that the short-term products complied with the norms on pricing stipulated by the regulator.

On the usefulness part, he said as COVID-19 is time-bound, a short-term health product would be helpful. “Due to its short duration, the affordability of the product is further increased. The plan is a perfect solution for people looking for who cannot afford a comprehensive health cover, but are still looking for adequate financial protection against the ongoing COVID-19 crises,” he said.