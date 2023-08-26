ADVERTISEMENT

Inspira Enterprise plans doubling of workforce, centres in two years

August 26, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

N Anand

Inspira Enterprise India Ltd. Co-founder and Joint Managing Director Vishal Jain is exploring new horizons to take the cybersecurity firm to a new height.

Inspira Enterprise India Ltd., is planning to double its workforce and the number of its cyberfusion centres globally in two years, said a top official.

“Currently, we have an employee base of 1,400 of which 90% are in India, and this will be more than doubled to 3,000 by FY26,” said its co-Founder and Joint Managing Director Vishal Jain in an interaction.

The global cybersecurity and digital analytics service provider has five cyberfusion centres (the U.S., Manila, Dubai, Mumbai and New Delhi) and this will be doubled. Besides, it has four mini-centres operating out of Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune.

“The 14-year-old firm is providing end-to-end cybersecurity services such as advisory, transformation and operations and a range of data analytics solutions to over 550 clients in 15 countries.

Inspira’s clients are from BFSI, healthcare, public sector, small and mid-size businesses, manufacturing, energy and resources and power sectors. The firm recorded a topline of $100 million in FY23 with a compound annual growth rate of 40%. It is likely to touch $200-250 million by FY25.

Asserting that there is a shortage for skilled manpower in the cybersecurity arena, he said that they are planning to go in for a massive recruitment of people through campus hiring, lateral and contract.

“Most of them will be placed in India. Currently, India accounts for 70% of the total revenue and this will be brought down to 60% in the next two years. At the same time, we are also planning to enter new markets in Europe, South Africa and exploring possibilities in Australia and New Zealand,” he said.

The company is also planning to raise $20 million to meet its expansion cost, he added.

