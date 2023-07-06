ADVERTISEMENT

Insist on invoice while making payments, says GST official

July 06, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used to detect tax evasions and nabbing culprits

The Hindu Bureau

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime set to complete six years of implementation in July this year, tax officials have urged members of the public to insist on an invoice from sellers and service providers while making payments.  

Kamlesh Gupta, Additional Commissioner CGST and CEX Audit, Thane, said, “The Ministry of Finance is undertaking various initiatives to raise awareness about the successful implementation of GST and its benefits. It is truly remarkable that we are reaching the milestone of six years. I would like to tell every one to insist on invoice so that there is no tax evasion.”

Mr. Gupta and other top tax officials were speaking at an awareness programme at the Thakur Global Business School (TGBS) and Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR) campus in suburban Mumbai on Thursday.    “Such programmes at educational institutions play a crucial role in spreading awareness and highlighting the achievements of GST. It is essential for us to emphasise the successful implementation of GST and its impact on our economy. This initiative ensures fostering a deeper understanding of the subject among students and the broader community,“ he said. He said Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used to detect tax evasions and nabbing the culprits.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rajesh Kumar Verma, Commissioner CGST and CEX Audit, Thane, said, “The government’s emphasis on digitisation has played a significant role in fostering industrial revival. GST has helped in the integration of the whole India into one nation.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US