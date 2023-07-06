Insist on invoice while making payments, says GST official

July 06, 2023 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - MUMBAI

With the Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime set to complete six years of implementation in July this year, tax officials have urged members of the public to insist on an invoice from sellers and service providers while making payments.

Kamlesh Gupta, Additional Commissioner CGST and CEX Audit, Thane, said, “The Ministry of Finance is undertaking various initiatives to raise awareness about the successful implementation of GST and its benefits. It is truly remarkable that we are reaching the milestone of six years. I would like to tell every one to insist on invoice so that there is no tax evasion.”

Mr. Gupta and other top tax officials were speaking at an awareness programme at the Thakur Global Business School (TGBS) and Thakur Institute of Management Studies & Research (TIMSR) campus in suburban Mumbai on Thursday. “Such programmes at educational institutions play a crucial role in spreading awareness and highlighting the achievements of GST. It is essential for us to emphasise the successful implementation of GST and its impact on our economy. This initiative ensures fostering a deeper understanding of the subject among students and the broader community,“ he said. He said Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used to detect tax evasions and nabbing the culprits.

Rajesh Kumar Verma, Commissioner CGST and CEX Audit, Thane, said, “The government’s emphasis on digitisation has played a significant role in fostering industrial revival. GST has helped in the integration of the whole India into one nation.”

