Inshorts raises $60 million

Bengaluru

15 July 2021 23:07 IST

Inshorts, which operates an eponymous news app, raised $60 million in funding from Vy Capital with participation from existing investors. With this, the company has raised $140 million in the last year from investors, including Addition, Tiger Global, SIG, A91 and Tanglin Venture Partners, it said in a release.

Inshorts pioneered the concept of 60-word news eight years ago and has users across all tier 1 cities of the country, it claimed.

