Inoxcva despatches ‘largest’ made in India liquid hydrogen tank to South Korea

Inox India Private Ltd., which operates under the brand name Inoxcva, a manufacturer of cryogenic equipment and solutions, said it had despatched the largest bulk liquid hydrogen storage tank ever made in India to South Korea.

Built with a storage capacity of 238 m 3, the tank has embarked on its journey from the company’s facility in Kandla to its destination, the company said in a statement.

This bulk cryogenic storage tank is built to European Standards and to meet the Korean Gas Safety (KGS) requirements, it added.

Doosan Corporation of South Korea had signed an agreement with Air Liquide Engineering & Construction to support the construction of a liquid hydrogen plant as an enabler of clean transport development in the country.

Under this framework, Air Liquide Engineering & Construction, France, had placed the order for the design, manufacturing and supply of a liquid hydrogen tank with Inoxcva.

Siddharth Jain, Director, Inoxcva said, “This is the largest liquid hydrogen tank ever made in India, We have demonstrated our world-class cryogenic capabilities for projects of such magnitude.”

“This tank, which is first in a series of many such solutions to be manufactured at our Kandla facility, will strengthen India’s hydrogen infrastructure,” he added.