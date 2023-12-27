Inox Wind gets large order for 3 MW wind turbine generators

December 27, 2023 10:53 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - MUMBAI

Inox Wind Ltd. (IWL) said it had bagged an order for 279 MW from a large C&I player. This repeat order is for IWL’s latest 3 MW Wind Turbine Generators (WTGs), and the scope comprises of a mix of equipment supply with limited scope EPC for 180 MW and end-to-end turnkey execution for 99 MW.

Additionally, the company said it will also provide post commissioning multi-year operations & maintenance (O&M) services.

The project will be executed by June 2025, with the WTGs being installed across Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind, said, “This order highlights the company’s strong capabilities in end-to-end turnkey wind projects as well as pure-play equipment supplies, as we move towards having an equal proportion of both in our consolidated order book going ahead.”

“This repeat order is a testimony of our capabilities and credentials as a strong partner. I believe this order as well as our strong order inflow pipeline reinforces our commitment towards achieving substantial growth in execution and profitability in FY25 and beyond,” he added.

