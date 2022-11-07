Inox Green Energy Services IPO to open November 11

The company has fixed a price band of ₹61-₹65 a share with a face value of ₹10.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Inox Green Energy Services Ltd., a subsidiary of Inox Wind Ltd.. will open on November 11.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of ₹370 crore and offer for sale of up to ₹370 crore. The IPO would close on November 15.

Bids can be made for a minimum of 230 shares and in multiples of 230 shares thereafter.

The net proceeds of the fresh issue are proposed to be utilised for repayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, including redemption of secured NCDs in full and for general corporate purposes.

Inox Green Energy Services is into wind power operation and maintenance (O&M) services within India.