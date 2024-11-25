ADVERTISEMENT

Inoperative EPF accounts' total amount up five fold to ₹8,505 crore in six years

Updated - November 25, 2024 04:38 pm IST - New Delhi

“All such inoperative accounts have definite claimants and whenever such a member files a claim in the EPFO, the same is settled after scrutiny,” Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje said

PTI

Representational image only. File | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The total amount in inoperative Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) has jumped over five fold to ₹8,505.23 crore in financial year 2023-24 from ₹1,638.37 crore in fiscal year 2018-19, the Parliament was informed on Monday (November 25, 2024.)

ADVERTISEMENT

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, the Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje stated that there are no unclaimed accounts in EPF scheme run by retirement fund body Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

However, she stated that as per Para 72(6) of the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme, 1952, certain accounts are classified as 'Inoperative accounts'. She informed the House that as many as 21,55,387 inoperative EPFO accounts had ₹8,505.23 crore in 2023-24. In 2018-19, there were 6,91,774 inoperative accounts which had ₹1,638.37 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, in 2022-23, as many as 17,44,518 inoperative accounts had ₹6,804.88 crore. She told the House that the EPFO will return the amount held in the inoperative accounts to the beneficiaries concerned. In 2023-24, the total amount of ₹2,632.29 crore was settled, compared to ₹2,673.97 crore in 2022-23, while it was ₹2,881.53 crore in 2018-19.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“All such inoperative accounts have definite claimants and whenever such a member files a claim in the EPFO, the same is settled after scrutiny,” she stated.

“Several steps are being taken to raise awareness and improve the utilisation of EPFO funds by employees through multimedia activities such as educational videos, webinars, social media, print media, etc,” the Minister told the House.

The EPFO administers three social security schemes namely — Employees' Provident Fund Scheme 1952, Employees' Pension Scheme 1995 and Employees' Deposit Linked Insurance Scheme 1976.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US