Inga Ventures, TIH Singapore tie up to start PE fund to invest in mid- size Indian firms

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
October 10, 2022 21:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Inga Ventures, in partnership with TIH Ltd. (TIH), Singapore, has announced to start a ₹125-crore private equity fund ‘Ekkum TIH Emerging Opportunities Fund’ for investing in mid-size enterprises in India. The fund has received commitment of ₹ 25 crore from the sponsors and their affiliates.

The fund will infuse growth capital in mid-size emerging companies operating in niche segment with strong track record. It will aim to target companies with a clear expansion and value creation plan. The initial size of the fund is targeted at ₹125 crore and the overall target is ₹500 crore.

It will follow a sector agnostic approach with positive bias towards specialty chemicals, FMCG, electronics, food and agriculture and healthcare/pharma.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

G. S. Ganesh, founder of Inga said, “The partnership with TIH brings the best combination of the strong network and long term relationship of Inga and long standing investment experience of TIH.”

The strength of Inga is a collective experience of over 100 years comprising its founders and key management personnel, he added.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Allen Wang from TIH said, “Inga’s wide reach across the country presents great investment opportunities for us in the middle market space in corporate India. We are confident that the partnership will help both parties to expand our opportunities in a quickly expanding Indian economy – from both a direct investment and cross-board perspective.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app