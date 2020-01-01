Business

Infra projects cost overrun at over ₹4-lakh cr.

As many as 388 infrastructure projects, each worth ₹150 crore or more, are among those that have been hit by cost overruns of more than ₹4 lakh crore owing to delays and other reasons, says a report.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said of the 1,636 projects above the said size, 388 projects reported cost overruns and 563 projects, time escalation.

“Total original cost of implementation of 1,636 projects was ₹19,52,524.85 crore and their anticipated completion cost is likely to be ₹23,53,108.80 crore, which reflects overall cost overruns of ₹4,00,583.95 crore,” said the Ministry’s report for October 2019.

The expenditure incurred on these projects till October 2019 is ₹10.32 lakh crore, or 43.86% of the estimated project cost.

