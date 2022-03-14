Infra firm Power Mech bags ₹2,120 cr. Jal Jeevan Mission orders

Infrastructure-construction company Power Mech Projects has bagged orders valued at ₹2,120 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) programme in Uttar Pradesh.

The new orders are in 2,120 villages of Pratapgarh, Fatehpur and Meerut districts. Major components include 2,100 tube wells as well as equal number of water tanks and 13,000 km of pipeline network to supply drinking water for a population of around 50 lakh, the company said on Monday.

One of the ambitious programmes of the Centre, JJM was initiated in 2020 to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual functional house tap connections to every rural household in the country by 2024.

“Our credibility as a partner for government and corporates alike is paving way for large orders and prospects both within the country and abroad,” CMD S. Kishore Babu said in a release.

The latest order comes a year after the company was awarded JJM projects in 898 villages of Bulandshahar, Meerut and Etah districts, of Uttar Pradesh, by State Water Sanitary Mission for an initial value of ₹898 crore under Phase–II of JJM. The order amount, won under a joint venture with BRCCPL, has increased to ₹1,800 crore following a detailed survey.