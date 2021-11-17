Infosys to work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Bengaluru

17 November 2021 21:32 IST

Infosys said it made a commitment to work with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), an American organisation exclusively representing the Black College Community, for three years.

As part of it, Infosys would serve as an HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) Graduate Pipeline Partner creating an opportunity for at least 1,600 graduating students to attend interviews and accept jobs within Infosys.

