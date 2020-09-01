Infosys to hire 12,000 more Americans by 2022

U.S. hiring commitment totals 25,000

Infosys on Tuesday announced plans to hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, bringing its hiring commitment in the country to 25,000 over five years.

In 2017, the technology major committed to hire 10,000 American workers over two years and has exceeded that goal by creating 13,000 jobs in the U.S. to date, Infosys said.

Infosys will now hire an additional 12,000 workers by 2022 across a variety of roles. It will target experienced professionals as well as recent graduates from major universities, liberal arts colleges, and community colleges to create the best workforce for the future, as per a statement.

Training programmes

Infosys said it would prepare workers for the 21st century careers by utilising the training and reskilling programmes it had built with partners.

“Infosys has been intensely focused on creating jobs in the U.S. for the past three years,” said Salil Parekh, CEO.

“We are excited to grow our presence in the U.S. as the digital transformation journeys of our clients accelerate.’’

Back home, Infosys has made pre-placement interview offers to over 3,200 engineering graduates. The pre-placement interview offers were made for the roles of Power Programmer, Systems Engineer Specialist, and Systems Engineer.

The IT services major shortlisted candidates after a nationwide hackathon conducted virtually for BE, BTech, ME and MTech engineering students who are set to graduate in 2021. The students were chosen from a pan-India list of over 1,67,000 registrations.