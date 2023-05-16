ADVERTISEMENT

Infosys to help bp to become an integrated energy company

May 16, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Infosys and bp announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to demonstrate their intent for Infosys to be bp’s primary partner for end-to-end application services, including development, modernisation, management and maintenance. As bp pivoted towards becoming an integrated energy company with the ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero, bp and Infosys would together focus on modernising bp’s application landscape to enhance business resilience, drive value from operational efficiencies, and build more adaptive and agile processes to speed up innovation, said an Infosys communique.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US