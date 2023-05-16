Infosys to help bp to become an integrated energy company

May 16, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Bengaluru

Infosys and bp announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to demonstrate their intent for Infosys to be bp’s primary partner for end-to-end application services, including development, modernisation, management and maintenance. As bp pivoted towards becoming an integrated energy company with the ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and to help the world get to net zero, bp and Infosys would together focus on modernising bp’s application landscape to enhance business resilience, drive value from operational efficiencies, and build more adaptive and agile processes to speed up innovation, said an Infosys communique.