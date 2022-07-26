Infosys to expand presence in Singapore, to hire 300 locals
Infosys has decided to expand its presence in Singapore and as part of this the company would hire 300 Singaporean workers over the next three years across a variety of roles, the company said on Tuesday.
These new hires would be technology professionals, mature PMETs (Professionals, Managers, Executives, and Technicians) from tech and non-tech backgrounds, as well as fresh graduates from polytechnics and universities in Singapore, said Infosys in a statement.
Infosys has a collaboration with Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore (IMDA), a statutory board under the Ministry of Communications and Information, to support Singapore Government’s programmes towards employment generation for freshers and mid-career professionals.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.