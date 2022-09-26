Infosys to bring 1,000 jobs to Calgary in two years

Infosys on Monday said it would bring 1,000 jobs to its newly set up Digital Centre in Calgary, Alberta, in Canada, in the next two years. This would support the company’s growth across Canada as it also planned to double the total workforce commitment in the country to 8,000 employees by 2024, Infosys said in a release. “Calgary enables us to scale work with clients across key industries such as energy, natural resources and agriculture as it has rich talent,’‘ said Infosys president Ravi Kumar.