Infosys to acquire German digital marketing firm Oddity for €50 mn

‘Acquisition will strengthen Infosys’s creative, branding and experience design capabilities’

Bengaluru

Infosys has announced a definitive agreement to acquire oddity, a Germany-based digital marketing, experience, and commerce agency in an all-cash deal of €50 million, the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The cost of acquisition would include earn-out, management incentives and bonuses, the filing said.

The acquisition would strengthen Infosys’s creative, branding and experience design capabilities, and demonstrate its continued commitment to co-create with clients and help them navigate their digital transformation journey, it said.

“We find ourselves at the cusp of the next generation of the Internet, the merging of the physical and virtual worlds. With oddity’s digital commerce and marketing knowledge as well as its metaverse-ready set-up, it is the perfect complement to Infosys’ prowess in technological transformation,” said Infosys president Ravi Kumar S.

Oddity has more than 300 digital experts across Stuttgart, Berlin, Cologne, Belgrade, Shanghai, and Taipei.