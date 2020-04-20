Infosys suspends promotions, increments

Infosys will honour 35,000 job offers that it has already made for fiscal 2021.

The company, however, said it won’t opt for any fresh hiring this year. It also has suspended all increments and promotions this year. This year’s hires comprise freshers, including from campuses and laterals, the company said on Monday.

As of December 31, 2019, the company had hired 34,000 people of which 18,000 were freshers.

Nilanjan Roy, CFO, Infosys said under the current environment the company was forced to take some ‘no regret’ steps.

“However, we will honour all job offers given out. Onboarding was happening on schedule and we have even onboarded some people remotely during the lockdown,’’ said Pravin Rao, COO, Infosys.

Further, commenting on the success of work-from-home environment, Mr. Rao said, both employees and clients have gotten used to it and the remote working arrangement has been a success.

“We are not in a hurry to come back to office. We will do it gradually, may be 5% of our workers in two to three weeks, another 10 to 15% of workers in three to four weeks. We will have a high standard of sanitation, hygiene and social distancing for employees while working and while on the commute.’’

Responding to a query on a recent ransomware attack, the IT services firm said it had taken all precautions, invested in protection software in advance and also engaged threat detection advisories and agents who would look for any possible cyber danger.