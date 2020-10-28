Infosys says it is now carbon neutral

Bengaluru

Technology services firm Infosys published its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Vision document for 2030 which claimed that the company is now carbon neutral, 30 years ahead of 2050, the timeline set by the Paris Agreement.

As part of its ongoing ESG efforts, including leveraging renewables, orchestrating energy efficiencies and driving fully-funded community-based carbon offset projects, Infosys is now carbon neutral in compliance with PAS 2060 certification standards, an Infosys statement said.

According to The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Infosys’ work campuses are energy-efficient. Over the past years, the company has reduced its per capita electricity consumption by over 55% with the ambition to transition to renewable energy. Some of the projects of infosys address climate change and benefits over 100,000 rural families.

Nandan Nilekani,co-founder and chairman, Infosys, said, “We, at Infosys, understand our obligation to integrate ESG factors into what we do, which is only increasing in importance particularly in the wake of COVID-19. Our company began to take action to combat climate change in 2008 and I am delighted to announce Infosys’ carbon neutrality in 2020. Today, our 2030 vision reflects how ESG will continue to be integral to Infosys’ sustainable business performance.”