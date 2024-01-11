Infosys Q3 net declines 7.3% to ₹6,106 cr. due to employee absence, holidays

January 11, 2024 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - BENGALURU

Bengaluru-based Infosys Ltd. on Thursday reported a 7.3% fall in its third quarter net profit at ₹6,106 crore over ₹6,586 crore a year earlier. On a sequential basis, Q3 net profit dropped by 1.7%.

The company’s year-on-year revenue grew marginally by 1.3% to ₹38,821 crore, up from ₹38,318 crore a year earlier. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue slightly reduced by 0.4%.

Infosys said a typically weak third quarter was adversely impacted by furloughs (leave of absence) and fewer working days because of the number of annual holidays in global markets.

The company narrowed its revenue growth guidance for the full fiscal to 1.5-2% owing to reduced market visibility; however it retained its operating margin guidance at 20%-22%.

“Based on the performance in the first three quarters and outlook for Q4, we will be tightening our revenue growth guidance for FY24 to 1.5%-2%. As we get closer to the end of the year, just the variability reduces. And that’s how we’ve narrowed the guidance,” said company CEO & MD, Salil Parekh while addressing a media conference.

Mr. Parekh said Q3 saw large deal wins at $3.2 billion with 71% of this as net new, reflecting the relevance and strength of Infosys’ portfolio of offerings ranging from generative AI, digital and cloud to cost, efficiency and automation. However, Q3 deal wins were much lower than last quarter’s record $7.7 billion.

The third quarter performance was a demonstration of the company’s strong execution capabilities reflected in improved operational efficiencies achieved under ‘Project Maximus’ (a margin improvement plan), despite a challenging global environment, commented Nilanjan Roy, Chief Financial Officer who is exiting the company in March.

In his market commentary Mr. Parekh said although digital programmes were fewer, cost and efficiency automation was much more and generative AI was seeing a lot of interest and traction, even if it was a small revenue number at the moment.

“We are not seeing any major different behaviour among customers while we are seeing significant traction for Gen AI projects. Some 71% of our Q3 deals are net new and this is helping us build a foundation to the future,’‘ he further said.

No immediate campus hiring

Infosys had a total headcount of 3,22,663 in the December-ended quarter as against 3,46,845 reflecting a clear decline in hiring. Q3 also witnessed attrition halving to 12.9% from 24.3% in the corresponding quarter and 14.6% in the previous quarter.

“We continue to monitor the utilisation and Flexi hiring models. At this stage, of course, we’re not seeing any immediate campus requirements, but for any volume increase, we have an off-campus programme,” clarified Mr. Roy responding to a query on hiring.

Mr. Parekh earlier said the company had trained 100,000 employees trained in generative AI and integrated Gen AI components into a service line portfolio to benefit clients.

Infosys acquires InSemi for ₹280 cr.

Infosys entered into a definitive agreement to acquire InSemi, a semiconductor design and embedded services provider for ₹280 crore. The acquisition is expected to close during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, and the consideration would include earn-outs, and management incentives, and retention bonus, as per a regulatory filing.

Dinesh R, EVP & Co-Delivery Head, Infosys, said, “With the advent of AI,Smart devices, 5G and beyond, electric vehicles, the demand for next-generation semiconductor design services integrated with our embedded systems will create a unique differentiator.”

Bengaluru-based InSemi has a team of over 900 technology specialists.