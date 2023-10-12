Infosys Q2 net rises 3.32%, market pressures to continue

October 12, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Tech major Infosys reported a 3.32% increase in second-quarter net profit to ₹6,212 crore from ₹ 6,021 crore in the year-earlier period. The September ended quarter saw the company’s revenue increase to ₹38,994 crore, a 6.7% growth from ₹36,538 crore in the same quarter last year. In constant currency terms, revenue grew 2.5% YoY and 2.3% QoQ, the company said.

The company said FYQ2 witnessed the highest-ever deals valued at $7.7 billion, of which 48% were net new deals. “With large wins in the last two quarters, we are winning market share in the areas of cost and efficiency,” CEO and MD Salil Parekh said at a press conference here on Thursday.

Mr. Parekh said this performance, in an uncertain macro-environment, was a testament to the company’s ability to pivot and stay relevant to the evolving client needs. “As the economic environment has changed, we pivoted from delivering transformation projects to also delivering productivity benefits and cost savings to our clients at scale,” he said. In his market commentary, Mr. Parekh said, “We continue to see the overall environment with digital transformation programmes and discretionary spends are low and decision making is slow.”

“Our Q2 operating margin of 21.2% demonstrates the early benefits of the recently unveiled margin improvement plan and is a clear reflection of our ability to continuously identify opportunities for improving operational efficiencies,” said CFO Nilanjan Roy.

In line with the capital allocation policy, the IT firm also declared an interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share and October 25 has been fixed as record date for interim dividend and November 6, 2023 as pay-out date. Infosys revised FY24 revenue guidance to 1% to -2.5% against the earlier given 1% to 3.5%, while retaining operating margin guidance at 20%-22%.

Attrition, hiring down

Infosys’ attrition in the quarter was 14.6%, against 27.1% in the corresponding quarter a year earlier. As on September 30, the company had an employee base of 3,28,764, against 3,36,294 in the June ended quarter and 3,45,218 in the March ended quarter, indicating a decline in headcount for the third consecutive quarter. The company said the quarter saw a head reduction of 7,000 but utilisation went up only 70 basis points and therefore it still had enough room for utilisation improvement.

