June 07, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Infosys on Wednesday announced a new proximity centre in Oslo, Norway, as part of its continued expansion plan in the Nordic region. The new centre is expected to enable the tech firm to attract, re-skill, and up-skill local talent to work on global opportunities through next-gen technologies like cloud, AI, IoT, 5G, and software engineering, it said in a statement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.