Infosys, Mphasis to add U.K. jobs

Bengaluru

04 May 2021 23:24 IST

Infosys said it plans to create 1,000 digital jobs in the U.K. in the next 3 years.

The new recruits would be scheduled to join Infosys’ design studio in Shoreditch, innovation centre in Canary Wharf, and proximity centres in Nottingham.

“While the talent gap has been looming, the events of the past year have exacerbated the need for vital digital skills as businesses have rapidly accelerated their digital transformation,” CEO Salil Parekh said.

Advertising

Advertising

Separately, Mphasis said it is expanding its footprint in the U.K. by establishing a nearshore centre, outside of London. The IT solutions provider expects to create close to 1,000 U.K. jobs. (With PTI inputs)