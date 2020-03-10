Infosys joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Programme

Bengaluru

10 March 2020 22:14 IST

Infosys on Tuesday joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Programme to offer end-to-end solutions for smart stadiums, smart venues and smart event management.

This programme is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with Qualcomm Technologies’ ecosystem to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, and broad access to solutions for smart cities’ problems of today.

Utilizing cutting-edge connectivity and compute technologies from Qualcomm Technologies and Smart Spaces solution from Infosys, facilities managers of stadiums and venues can re-imagine the physical spaces by enabling the next generation fan experience, improved energy efficiencies, increased people productivity, and differentiated user experiences through seamless connectivity, as per a statement from Infosys.

