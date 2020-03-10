Infosys joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Programme

Infosys on Tuesday joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Programme to offer end-to-end solutions for smart stadiums, smart venues and smart event management.
This programme is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with Qualcomm Technologies’ ecosystem to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, and broad access to solutions for smart cities’ problems of today.
Utilizing cutting-edge connectivity and compute technologies from Qualcomm Technologies and Smart Spaces solution from Infosys, facilities managers of stadiums and venues can re-imagine the physical spaces by enabling the next generation fan experience, improved energy efficiencies, increased people productivity, and differentiated user experiences through seamless connectivity, as per a statement from Infosys.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.