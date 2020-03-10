Business

Infosys joins Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Programme

Infosys on Tuesday joined the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Programme to offer end-to-end solutions for smart stadiums, smart venues and smart event management.

This programme is designed to connect cities, municipalities, government agencies, and enterprises with Qualcomm Technologies’ ecosystem to help deliver greater efficiencies, cost savings, and broad access to solutions for smart cities’ problems of today.

Utilizing cutting-edge connectivity and compute technologies from Qualcomm Technologies and Smart Spaces solution from Infosys, facilities managers of stadiums and venues can re-imagine the physical spaces by enabling the next generation fan experience, improved energy efficiencies, increased people productivity, and differentiated user experiences through seamless connectivity, as per a statement from Infosys.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 10, 2020 10:14:44 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/infosys-joins-qualcomm-smart-cities-accelerator-programme/article31033891.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY