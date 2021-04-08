Infosys in BPM pact with ArcelorMittal

Bengaluru

Infosys has entered into a strategic partnership with steel and mining company ArcelorMittal to enable next-generation application management and business process management (BPM) services for the latter’s European operations.

As per the engagement, Infosys would work with ArcelorMittal Europe, share best practices around next-generation application management services to optimise, stabilise, and transform the client’s IT landscape, the technology firm said in a regulatory filing.

