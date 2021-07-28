Business

Infosys, ICAI, FinMin fixing I-T portal: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman expressed regret about the new income tax portal’s dysfunctional systems and hoped it would be easy to use soon.

“It was tried out before being launched in early June. But after the problems” were glaring, the ministry asked Infosys to come, the minister said.

“Infosys is quite closely working with the ICAI and the ministry, and rapidly; there is, at least from what I hear from CAs and I-T professionals, definitely a lot of improvement,” the Finance Minister said.

“I wish it didn’t have to happen this way, but we are correcting course, and soon the portal will be, as was planned, easy to use,” Ms. Sitharaman added.


