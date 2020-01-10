Infosys hired 12,000 people in Q3

Infosys has reported a gross hiring of 12,000 people in third quarter of the fiscal. Some 7,000 of these were campus hires while the rest were laterals.

COO Pravin Rao said, “We had a further reduction in attrition, demonstrating the results of our continued efforts towards strengthening employee engagement and value proposition.”

The company’s total headcount stood at 2,43,454 at the end of December 2019 with a net addition of 6,968 people. Infosys reported an improvement in offshore employee localisation at 72.3% against 71.3% a year ago, and its overall utilisation too has moved up slightly at 80.4% from 79.8% a year ago.

The company said it had reduced its dependence on H-1B visa by increasing its focus on localisation.

“There are so many changes taking place in the company and people who are unable to cope with these changes may be allowed to leave,” said Mr. Rao.

Earlier, speaking at a media conference at the company’s electronic city campus, CEO Salil Parekh said the Brexit uncertainty would continue.