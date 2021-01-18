Infosys gets Google Cloud Partner status

Bengaluru

18 January 2021 23:22 IST

Infosys said it had been accredited with the Google Cloud Partner Specialisation in the data and analytics space. It is among the top global system integrators to be accredited with this specialisation, claimed the company. Infosys has achieved this recognition by successfully demonstrating end-to-end capabilities on Google Cloud including data ingestion and warehousing on the cloud, as per the firm.

The system integrator has showcased technical proficiency, robust methodology, strong industry expertise, and success in specialised data and analytics solutions and service areas. These data and analytics offerings, part of Infosys Cobalt, together with AI capabilities help migrate workloads to Google Cloud, modernise data landscapes, and optimise costs paving the way for AI and cloud-native digital transformation for enterprises, Infosys further said.

