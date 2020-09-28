Infosys, French Tennis Federation to bring innovation to tennis courts

Bengaluru

28 September 2020 21:26 IST

Infosys, an IT services firm and the French Tennis Federation, on Monday announcedt innovations set to hit the tennis courts at this year’s Roland-Garros, the venue for French Open.

Leveraging Infosys’ technology platform, as per a company statement, this year’s tournament will deliver a digitally-enhanced experience by facilitating virtual experiences and greater access for millions of fans, better training, and analysis among players and coaches, as well as storytelling support for journalists.

“Intense remote collaboration was required this year as a result of the ongoing pandemic, relying heavily on cloud-based services and an agile, innovative approach by both organisations,” said a release from Infosys.

Infosys worked for the French Open with the federation last year as well.