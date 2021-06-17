Infosys Finacle announces digital banking software as SaaS for UCBs

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly owned subsidiary of Infosys, announced its digital banking software-as-a-service offering designed to help Urban Cooperative Banks (UCBs) to modernise their business and operations. The platform has already seen adoption by three UCBs including Vidya Sahakari Bank, Urban Co-operative Bank, Bareilly and Zoroastrian Co-operative Bank. The SaaS offering also claims to help UCBs reduce cost and drive operational efficiencies.