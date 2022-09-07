Infosys enters into five-year contract with Spirit AeroSystems

ADVERTISEMENT

Infosys, has entered into a five-year agreement with Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defence platforms, and business/regional jets.

The tech firm would collaborate with Spirit AeroSystems to provide aerostructure and systems engineering services for product development of commercial, business jet and emerging aircraft programmes, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services, it said in a release.

As part of this engagement, Infosys would offer end-to-end product development services, including design engineering, sustaining engineering, systems engineering, stress engineering, manufacturing engineering, and repair and maintenance to Spirit AeroSystems.