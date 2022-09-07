Business

Infosys enters into five-year contract with Spirit AeroSystems

Infosys, has entered into a five-year agreement with Spirit AeroSystems, Inc., manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defence platforms, and business/regional jets.

The tech firm would collaborate with Spirit AeroSystems to provide aerostructure and systems engineering services for product development of commercial, business jet and emerging aircraft programmes, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services, it said in a release.

As part of this engagement, Infosys would offer end-to-end product development services, including design engineering, sustaining engineering, systems engineering, stress engineering, manufacturing engineering, and repair and maintenance to Spirit AeroSystems.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 7, 2022 9:54:28 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/infosys-enters-into-five-year-contract-with-spirit-aerosystems/article65862329.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY