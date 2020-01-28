Infosys divests stake in Danish AI firm for $800,000

Infosys said it had completed the divestment of its shares in Unsilo A/S, a Danish artificial intelligence start-up focussed on advanced text analysis. On the minority investment made during 2016 in Unsilo A/S, Infosys said on January 28, 2020, it completed the divestment of its shares in Unsilo for a total consideration of almost $8,00,000, Infosys said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. In November 2016, Infosys had invested Danish Krone 1,49,20,000 (about ₹15 crore) from its innovation fund in Unsilo, a firm that uses a unique combination of machine-learning and natural language processing to analyse large quantities of text and improve the speed and effectiveness of knowledge workers across many industries.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.