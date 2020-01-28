Business

Infosys divests stake in Danish AI firm for $800,000

Unsilo is a AI firm focussed on advanced text analysis

Infosys said it had completed the divestment of its shares in Unsilo A/S, a Danish artificial intelligence start-up focussed on advanced text analysis. On the minority investment made during 2016 in Unsilo A/S, Infosys said on January 28, 2020, it completed the divestment of its shares in Unsilo for a total consideration of almost $8,00,000, Infosys said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. In November 2016, Infosys had invested Danish Krone 1,49,20,000 (about ₹15 crore) from its innovation fund in Unsilo, a firm that uses a unique combination of machine-learning and natural language processing to analyse large quantities of text and improve the speed and effectiveness of knowledge workers across many industries.

