Infosys COO is Nasscom chief

The National Association of Software and Services Companies (NASSCOM) on Monday announced the appointment of Pravin Rao, chief operating officer at Infosys, as its chairman for 2020-21.

Mr. Rao, who was earlier the vice-chairman of Nasscom, will succeed Keshav Murugesh, group CEO at WNS Global Services. The IT industry body also appointed Rekha M. Menon, chairman and senior MD at Accenture in India, as its vice-chairperson for current financial year.

In a statement, Nasscom said it hosted its first ever executive council meeting via a video conference on Monday, where the appointments were announced.

Mr. Rao said, “These are challenging times for the Indian IT industry as we deal with an unprecedented situation. However, the Indian IT industry has, time and again, proven its resilience, and I have no doubt that, this time too, we will emerge stronger and wiser.”