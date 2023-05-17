ADVERTISEMENT

Infosys claims notable rise in overall ranking in U.K. market

May 17, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Infosys on Wednesday said it achieved a notable rise in overall ranking in the United Kingdom with a customer satisfaction score of 83%, as compared with the industry average of 72%.

Whitelane Research and PA Consulting IT Sourcing Study 2023 ranked Infosys as an ‘Exceptional Performer’ in the categories of Digital Transformation, Application Services, Cloud & Infrastructure Hosting Services, and Workplace Services, the company claimed.

Whitelane Research in collaboration with PA Consulting, surveyed over 300 participants of the top IT spending organisations in the U.K., engaging more than 750 ‘unique IT sourcing relationships’ and more than 1,400 ‘cloud sourcing relationships’. These service providers were assessed based on their service delivery, client relationships, commercial leverage, and transformation capabilities, Infosys said in a statement.

