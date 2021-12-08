Infosys BPM to create 250 jobs in Ireland

Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys, on Wednesday said it was expanding its presence in Ireland by creating 250 jobs at its new delivery centre in Waterford.

The Waterford centre would provide voice support, customer service and technical support operations for large global enterprises. The new roles would cover functions across various job levels, customer and technical support to subject-matter-experts in the areas of finance, HR, planning, and capacity management, said a company release.