Infosys, ATP renew partnership for 3 more years

Bengaluru

20 November 2020 20:18 IST

Infosys and the ATP, the governing body of the men’s professional tennis circuits — the ATP Tour, the ATP Challenger Tour and the ATP Champions Tour — have announced the renewal of their partnership for another three years.

The agreement would see Infosys continue as a global technology services and digital innovation partner of the ATP through 2023. Through the extended partnership, Infosys will continue to develop and accelerate innovations in advanced technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, and Cloud, leveraging its dedicated tennis platform to deliver diverse experiences for players, media, and fans across the world, as per a company statement.

“The ATP Tour was our first partnership in the sport of tennis, and together with ATP, we’ve continued to push the boundaries of how fans, players and the media are involved and engaged in the game,” said Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys.

“As we take rapid strides in our sixth year partnering together, our focus remains on supporting ATP’s vision to re-imagine the game-leveraging data to deliver unique insights and digital experiences through next generation technologies.”

As the technology partner of the ATP since 2015, Infosys has been supporting ATP’s development of key digital assets and infrastructure, including ATP PlayerZone, ATP Stats Leaderboards, ATP Second Screen, and the ATP app.