Infosys appoints Shaji Mathew as new Group Head-HR

February 17, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Infosys has appointed Shaji Mathew, who is currently its global head of delivery for Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare and Life Sciences, as its new Group Head of Human Resources effective March 22, 2023. He will be taking over from Krish Shankar who retires on March 21. Mr. Mathew has also been actively steering Infosys’s efforts to create a more inclusive workforce as the Chair for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) in India, the company said in a release here on Friday.

