Infosys announces sops to employees willing to relocate to Hubballi campus

Infosys has introduced a relocation policy to incentivise employees willing to take a transfer to its Development Centre in Hubballi in Karnataka. The IT firm in an email told employees that Hubballi has a huge potential for growth and the small city was waiting for the right talent, like them, to build its future. ‘‘It’s your turn to grow global and consider pursuing your career at Hubballi DC,” the company said.

Employees at band 2 and above handling project delivery at various development centres of Infosys across in India can explore relocation under this scheme. Employees at band 3 and below will get ₹ 25,000 at the time of relocation and ₹25,000 every six-months for two years. Employees at these levels will get ₹ 1.25 lakh in two years, while others will get ₹2.50 lakh (level 4), ₹ 5 lakh (level 5), ₹ 6 lakh (level 6) and ₹8 lakh (level 7) at the end of 24 months, according to the email.

The State government in Karnataka has been running a campaign, Beyond Bengaluru’ encouraging tech and other corporates to relocate to tier 2 and tier 3 cities across the state to decongest its capital city. An email sent to the company seeking official comments did not elicit any comment. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.